iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,737. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $188.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.00.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

