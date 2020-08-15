iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by D. B. Root & Company LLC

D. B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 103,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.09. The company had a trading volume of 643,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.87. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $213.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

