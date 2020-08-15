iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after buying an additional 235,492 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after buying an additional 277,828 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $338.19. 1,713,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,570,679. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

