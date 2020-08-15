iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 247.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,199,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,349,000 after acquiring an additional 563,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,218,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $174,706,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,905,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.18. 424,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,328. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

