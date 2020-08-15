iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Reduced by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,646,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,980,000 after buying an additional 1,871,709 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 275,996 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 661,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,318,000 after acquiring an additional 204,482 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,507,000 after acquiring an additional 183,791 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.42. 106,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,740. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.30. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

