iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) is Retirement Planning Group’s 9th Largest Position

Retirement Planning Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,649 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $26,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ICSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.55. 1,002,196 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.