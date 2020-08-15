iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Short Interest Up 20.9% in December

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,917,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,729. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

