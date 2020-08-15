ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Investec cut shares of ITM Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

ITMPF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,214. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

