Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report earnings of $4.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $4.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $12.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.28 to $15.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $19.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

In related news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 438 shares of company stock worth $54,579. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,382. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

