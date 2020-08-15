Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBBP. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.05.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $216.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 205.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%. Research analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.