Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SNMSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spin Master from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spin Master from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Spin Master from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Spin Master from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.43.

OTCMKTS SNMSF traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $22.29. 1,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,809. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $32.75.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

