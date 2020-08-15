Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,581,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,607 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Alphabet worth $2,241,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 47.4% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 21.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

GOOGL stock traded down $12.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,504.63. 1,095,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,490.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,378.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

