Jennison Associates LLC Has $54.13 Million Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of DTE Energy worth $54,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,135,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 696,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,185,000 after purchasing an additional 224,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 34.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,432. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.94. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DTE. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.77.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

