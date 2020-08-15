Jennison Associates LLC Has $73.90 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,920 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.57% of Burlington Stores worth $73,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 745,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,726,000 after acquiring an additional 153,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.80. 581,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.67.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The business had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

In related news, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total transaction of $562,878.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,077,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

