Jennison Associates LLC Sells 28,723 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 551,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,723 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.57% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $91,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Pwmco LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 239,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.84. 416,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,905. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.17 and a 200 day moving average of $168.43. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $206.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

