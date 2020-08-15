Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,877,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $86,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,794 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,228. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.74. 6,633,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,829,353. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $116.25. The firm has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

