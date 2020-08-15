Jibrel Network Price Reaches $0.0297 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $10,877.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00040524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $702.73 or 0.05928500 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015639 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Coinrail, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.