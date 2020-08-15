JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group reduced its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.3% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 6.94% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $23,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 468.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,157,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,315. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63.

