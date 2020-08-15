JUST Trading 51.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 51.1% higher against the dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $158.21 million and approximately $499.63 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00160402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.10 or 0.01890307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00195310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000901 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000212 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00129379 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.