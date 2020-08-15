KAMES CAPITAL plc Acquires 14,452 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.09% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $45,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,015,000 after acquiring an additional 29,037 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,117,000 after purchasing an additional 188,508 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after purchasing an additional 641,003 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after purchasing an additional 941,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,203,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,498,000 after purchasing an additional 316,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.82. 1,017,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,606. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $299.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

