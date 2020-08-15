KAMES CAPITAL plc Buys 40,444 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,444 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.61% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $29,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,384,000 after acquiring an additional 125,334 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,127,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,525,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 615,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,341,000 after purchasing an additional 82,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 899.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,311,000 after buying an additional 529,440 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,271,000 after buying an additional 43,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.24. 149,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,125. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $132.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.91 and its 200-day moving average is $97.85.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,911,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $572,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,696.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,400 shares of company stock worth $3,826,608. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

