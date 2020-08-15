KAMES CAPITAL plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,312 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,216,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,234,000 after buying an additional 389,084 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,569,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,518,000 after acquiring an additional 375,469 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,309,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,978,000 after acquiring an additional 124,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,094,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 70.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after acquiring an additional 437,938 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CINF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.11. 605,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,889. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.98. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

