KAMES CAPITAL plc Cuts Stock Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,494 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.18% of RingCentral worth $44,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.69.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.16, for a total value of $1,901,573.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,648 shares in the company, valued at $55,832,135.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 48,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $12,910,526.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,214,845.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,348 shares of company stock worth $27,678,486. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.42. 346,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,580. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.17. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $120.03 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of -249.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

