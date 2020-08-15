KAMES CAPITAL plc Decreases Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,283 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.7% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.06% of American Tower worth $73,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $22,503,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in American Tower by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

American Tower stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.12. 734,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,679. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.71 and its 200-day moving average is $245.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

