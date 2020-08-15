KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $11.76 Million Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,454 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 19,022 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.99% of Perficient worth $11,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Perficient by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 19.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 65.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth $155,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRFT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. National Securities raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Perficient stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 580,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.