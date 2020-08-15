KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $32.83 Million Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.30% of Gartner worth $32,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 71.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Gartner by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.

Shares of IT traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.49. The stock had a trading volume of 157,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.39 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $339,900.00. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,506 shares in the company, valued at $103,627,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,678 shares of company stock worth $2,670,081 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

