KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $46.60 Million Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 1.03% of Haemonetics worth $46,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. AXA purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $283,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,376 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $132,412.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,601 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,648 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $84.43. 500,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,023. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average is $99.86.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAE. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research lowered Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

