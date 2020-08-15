KAMES CAPITAL plc Increases Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,270 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.72% of Planet Fitness worth $37,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 6,091.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 220,453 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 60.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 59.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 197,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 73,645 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,536. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.31, a PEG ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.