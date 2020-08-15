KAMES CAPITAL plc Lowers Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

KAMES CAPITAL plc cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.14% of ANSYS worth $35,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $7,340,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ANSYS by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,556,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,765. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.75. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $319.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

