KAMES CAPITAL plc Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

KAMES CAPITAL plc cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,350 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.16% of Nucor worth $19,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2,031.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 128,045 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE NUE traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $46.24. 1,382,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.