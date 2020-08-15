KAMES CAPITAL plc Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 236,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.56. 2,450,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,681,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.57. The company has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

