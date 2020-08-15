KAMES CAPITAL plc Purchases New Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,119 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,568,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.18% of Martin Marietta Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.67. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.35.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,880 shares of company stock worth $5,269,146. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.