KAMES CAPITAL plc Purchases New Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,119 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,568,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.18% of Martin Marietta Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.67. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.88.
Several analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.35.
In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,880 shares of company stock worth $5,269,146. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
