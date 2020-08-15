KAMES CAPITAL plc Raises Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.26% of Watsco worth $17,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,865,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 283.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $238.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $241.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

