KAMES CAPITAL plc Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.7% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $74,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 80.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.42. 643,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,652. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.47. The company has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

