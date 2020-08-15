KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 17,831 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

KAMES CAPITAL plc trimmed its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,831 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.09% of CME Group worth $52,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $14,438,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 24.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 281,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,626,000 after buying an additional 55,453 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $8,147,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.88.

Shares of CME traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.40. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

