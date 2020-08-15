KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 216,152 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

KAMES CAPITAL plc trimmed its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 865,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216,152 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $30,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SERV. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,314,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,210 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 11,423,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,432,000 after acquiring an additional 145,366 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,384,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,376,000 after acquiring an additional 612,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,024,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,666,000 after acquiring an additional 756,700 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,700,000.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Servicemaster Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE:SERV traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 894,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,081. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 81.40, a PEG ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $58.56.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.