KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 25,239 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

KAMES CAPITAL plc trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 25,239 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 4.0% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $176,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 65.3% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 23.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 180.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,012,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.66. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

