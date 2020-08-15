KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 350,576 Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its position in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,676,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 350,576 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $46,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,362 shares during the period. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,922,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,773,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 80.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,861,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 2,174,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 239.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,569,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.28.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 64,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $571,756.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,172,417 shares of company stock worth $32,172,720 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLUG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,763,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,108,930. Plug Power Inc has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

