KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 55,696 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc reduced its position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,696 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.93% of Everbridge worth $44,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,280,000 after purchasing an additional 110,768 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,584,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,548,000 after acquiring an additional 247,541 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 109.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 944,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,502,000 after acquiring an additional 493,184 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 832,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,986,000 after purchasing an additional 206,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 65.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 302,403 shares during the period.

Shares of EVBG traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.34. 511,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,116. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.30. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $165.79. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $3,251,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 9,265 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,385,580.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $8,399,831. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. BidaskClub cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

