KAMES CAPITAL plc Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded down $12.02 on Friday, reaching $1,504.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,490.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,378.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.