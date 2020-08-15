Klimatas Hits 24 Hour Volume of $729.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $41,137.27 and approximately $729.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00448561 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00031924 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00011893 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003184 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011512 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001207 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

