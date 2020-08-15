Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 592 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 848.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after buying an additional 1,673,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $771,016,000 after buying an additional 1,525,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6,663.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $297,145,000 after buying an additional 1,110,587 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.82.

NVDA traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $462.56. The stock had a trading volume of 333,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,595,288. The company has a market capitalization of $281.43 billion, a PE ratio of 85.99, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $468.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

