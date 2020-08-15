Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.48. 7,044,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,408,081. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.