Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,766 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,060,057. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $235.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.85, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.04.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.