Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 9,505 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $74,402,000 after purchasing an additional 82,257 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in Adobe by 22.9% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,035 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32.6% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 66,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.61 on Friday, reaching $447.41. The stock had a trading volume of 77,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $470.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. DZ Bank downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,716 shares of company stock worth $37,809,190 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

