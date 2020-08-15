KZ Cash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. KZ Cash has a market cap of $7,422.84 and approximately $22.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006227 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.