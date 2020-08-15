LanaCoin Market Cap Hits $105,159.34 (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One LanaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LanaCoin has a market capitalization of $105,159.34 and $93.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LANA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,818,779,592 coins. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

