Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

NASDAQ:LMRK traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 109,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,733. The stock has a market cap of $265.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 179,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

