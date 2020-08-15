LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LEGIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut LEG Immobilien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.00.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

OTCMKTS:LEGIF remained flat at $$147.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.69. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $79.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.45.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.