Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Lemonade stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.22. 1,062,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,598. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $96.51.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.48). On average, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

